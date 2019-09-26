Chiranjeevi has revealed his lesser-known connection with Vijay and Ajith's debut movies. The Mega Star, who is busy with the promotion of his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has also said that he knew from the day he met them that the two actors had the potential to become stars.

In an interview with Vikatan magazine, Chiru has claimed the he tapped the clap for the muhurat shots of Ajith Kumar's debut movie Prema Pusthakam in Telugu and Vijay's Tamil movie Naalya Theerpu along with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

The 64-year old has also revealed that his intuition said that the two actors might become stars someday.

Ajith started his career in Telugu, but he found his feet in Tamil film industry. With his sheer hard work, he rose to stardom in Kollywood. He faced innumerable of struggles and saw many ups and downs, but did not give up.

Whereas Vijay had the backing of his father and filmmaker Chandrasekhar in the initial years, but he too found a place in the hearts of the Tamil cine-goers through his hard work. Success for him did not come easy as he struggled for his own identity at every stage.

Today, Ajith and Vijay have become the youth icons and called as the biggest stars of their generation in Kollywood. Like Chiranjeevi, they too have fan following cutting across age and language barriers.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is ready to release in multiple languages on 2 October. It is a historical epic movie which has Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia doing key roles.