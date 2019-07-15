Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have finally given us a glimpse of their high-flying action drama by releasing the teaser of their much-awaited film War. And needless to say, the two superheroes have set the screen ablaze with their action-packed avatar.

The 53-second teaser introduces the two arch rivals - Hrithik and Tiger - in their most rugged look ever. While Hrithik walks on with a dramatic background score flaunting his big toned biceps while sporting a salt and pepper look, Tiger makes a stunning entrance by performing one-handed jump over a wooden fence.

As the teaser unfolds, we see Hrithik and Tiger getting involved in high octane action sequences. In an attempt to prove who's the best among them, the two can be seen pushing themselves into extreme conditions which will surely keep you on the edge of your seats. The long and close-up shots just adds up to the drama giving viewers a larger than life cinematic experience.

The film's lead actress Vaani Kapoor, however, gets a blink and miss appearance wherein she is seen flaunting her bikini body and sensuous dance moves.

Going by the teaser, it looks like this Hrithik and Tiger's war saga might turn out to be one of the massive openers at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War will commence on October 2, this year.

Watch war teaser here: