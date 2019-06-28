When the news of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff having officially parted ways, it did break a million hearts. The new-age couple, we have often seen painting the town red, are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood today. Hence, the news of the duo heading for splitsville, was hard to digest.

However, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the rumours of their alleged breaking up was fuelled just so to make them come out from the hiding, quash these rumours and finally accept their relationship.

The report quotes a source saying, "Tiger is extremely busy with his career, Disha's career is now taking off, so no two guesses about what their primary focus in life is at the moment. Like any working-class couple, they find it difficult to find time for one another. But that doesn't mean they don't find time to be together. They do meet for dinners and vacations, but it's tough to synchronize their times together. But they are comfortable enough with one another to understand each other's need to focus on their respective careers."

When Jackie was quizzed about Tiger dating Disha, Jaggu dada was at his quirkiest best while responding to the question. "I don't deal with it. Main khaali dheel de deta hoon. Tiger has spent 25 years of his life without a girlfriend. Abhi ek hai to usko rehne do na... he's found a girlfriend and I am very happy about it. Lekin usko ek tichki diya hai maine. He understands the meaning of life, and how it's led within a social framework. He knows that he can never cross that line of decency and he never does," Jackie told Bombay Times in an interview.