One of the biggest releases of this year, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the screens on October 2. Considering the magnitude of the movie and being a holiday release, War is expected to have an excellent box office opening.

Although releasing alongside another big film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, War reportedly managed to get around 4,500 screens across India. The film has huge hype around it, and that certainly suggests the action thriller will have a bumper collection on day 1 at the Indian box office.

The film's trailer and songs have hit the right chord, adding more to the buzz. This is the first time that two action stars, Hrithik and Tiger are appearing on the big screen together. Considering their popularity as actionstars, fans are highly excited to see them face off each other.

Ready to be released on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, War is expected to have a first day box office collection of around Rs 35- Rs 40 crore at the domestic market. The film has good dose of action, thrill, romance and popular songs.

Some trade pandits have even predicted that War may turn out to be the biggest Bollywood opener, beating Thugs of Hindostan, which had earned Rs 52 crore on its first day. It is also being said that if War is blessed with positive word of mouth, the movie may become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War that also features Vaani Kapoor. Has got positive early reviews after a special screening.