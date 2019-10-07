Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is rewriting the box office records with its stupendous at the domestic market. The Siddharth Anand directorial has outperformed despite locking horns with Chiranjeevi's dream project Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. The movie became the all-time highest grosser ever on its opening day and now it has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Kesari, Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal, Prabhas' Saaho, Chhichhore, Super 30 and GullyBoy in just 5 days of its release.

Released across 4,000 screens in India, War started off with an unprecedented start at the box office by collecting Rs 51.60 crore on the first day (Wednesday) of its release. On Thursday and Friday, it continued to dominate the box office and collected Rs 23.10 crore and Rs 21.30 crore at the ticket window.

On Saturday, the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer received even more footfalls and collected Rs 27.60 crore and on Sunday, it again recreated history by registering the highest collection of Rs 36.10 crore for a Hindi film ever on its first Sunday. The total opening weekend collection of War now stands at Rs 166.25 crore (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu).

"#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr.

#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr.

Total: ₹ 166.25 cr #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Going by the movie's immense buzz among the audience, War should cross Rs 200 crore mark in its first extended week at the box office.