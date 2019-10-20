Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has outperformed in all languages across the country and broken almost all major box office records with its thunderous run. And within three weeks, the Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed Rs 300 crore mark in the domestic market hence, joining the most coveted club with Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat and Sultan.

Despite being released alongside two biggies like Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy and Joker, War managed to outshine them and continued to garner more footfalls in theatres thanks to positive word of mouth.

Hrithik and Tiger's electrifying chemistry wooed audience to such an extent that they couldn't stop praising their performances in the film. Though people were not so happy with the storyline which could've been better but Hrithik and Tiger's face-off managed to fill in those gaps.

On its third Saturday, War yet again gathered momentum and collected Rs 4.35 crore taking the total box office collection to Rs 295.75 crore including the collections from Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. On Sunday, the movie collected over Rs 5 crore approximately to cross Rs 300 crore mark in just 18 days of its release.

"#War gathers momentum yet again... Will hit ₹ 300 cr mark today [Sun]... [#Hindi; Week 3] Fri 2.80 cr, Sat 4.35 cr. Total: ₹ 282.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 295.75 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With War, Yash Raj Films has now four films in top 10 highest grossing films which includes Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3. The movie has now become the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 followed by Kabir Singh on second position, Uri - The Surgical Strike on third position, Salman Khan's Bharat at number 4 position and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal at the fifth position.