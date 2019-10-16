Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is just unstoppable. Shattering all the expectations and estimations, the Siddharth Anand directorial has created history with his stupendous run at the box office. In just 14 days of its release in theatres, War has now surpassed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh's lifetime collection at the domestic market.

On day 14, War continued its dominance and earned Rs 3.90 crore at the ticket window taking the total box office collection to Rs 280.60 crore. Kabir Singh had collected Rs 275 crore in its lifetime. And while the movie is still receiving massive footfalls in theatre, it is expected to cross Rs 300 crore in its second weekend itself.

With this feat, War has now become the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 followed by Kabir Singh on second position, Uri - The Surgical Strike on third position, Salman Khan's Bharat at number 4 position and Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal at the fifth position.

With War, Yash Raj Films has now four films in top 10 highest grossing films which includes Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom 3.

In the list of all time highest grossing movies, War has taken the 10th spot by pushing Kabir Singh and URI to the 11th and 12th spot. Baahubali 2 maintains the first position in the list followed by Dangal at second, Sanju at third, PK at fourth, Tiger Zinda Hai at fifth, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at sixth, Padmaavat at seventh, Sultan at eighth and Dhoom 3 at ninth position.

"#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.