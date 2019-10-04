The movie War witnessed a big drop in its box office collection on day 2 after a splendid opening on Wednesday.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War created history on its opening day as the movie became the highest opening day Bollywood grosser of all time by beating Thugs Of Hindostan.

The action thriller collected Rs 53.35 crore on its first day at the Indian box office, setting a new record. Despite having been released on lesser screens than that of Thugs of Hindostan, War managed to beat the previous record convincingly.

The movie completely dominated the North belt with most of the shows going houseful on its opening day, which was a national holiday. However, War as expected, witnessed a massive decline in its earning on 2nd day.

Second day being a regular working day, Hrithik and Tiger starrer suffered around 50 percent drop in its collection as compared to first day. However, it witnessed some rise in business towards the evening shows.

Having been released on 4,000 screens across India, War collected Rs 25 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 2, Thursday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Although it was a big fall in earning, the film's collection remained strong as it was a regular working day. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is an action thriller that also features Vaani Kapoor.

Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, the film appears to have been liked by the audience. War is expected to witnessed jump in its business again as the weekend starts.