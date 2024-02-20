Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might have been out of the Bigg Boss house, but the craze around them is far from over. Every time the couple steps out together, everyone flocks around them to see them together. However, netizens have a lot to say about their recent appearance together. Ankita and Vicky were all set to join the judges of Dance Deewane when a video of them caught everyone's attention.

Vicky urges Ankita to smile

In the video, Vicky Jain is seen urging a seemingly sad-looking Ankita Lokhande to 'smile'. The diva smiles briefly and then again starts looking upset. Social media, obviously, now has a lot to say about the couple. "Why all of a sudden she started doing heavy makeup. She looks so artificial," wrote a user. "She looks traumatised and sad," another user wrote.

Social media reactions

"He is way better than her. She does not have the looks or personality," a social media user opined. "Must have had another one of their arguments," another social media user commented. "Looks like she's still in trauma," read a comment. "Sometimes I feel she intentionally shows the world that she is the victim she is not happy," another comment read. "She always looks unhappy," read another one of the comments. "Fake relationship," was one more comments on the video.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's relationship has been under the spotlight ever since they entered Bigg Boss. Their constant fights and arguments left social media divided. While Ankita accused him of not giving her attention, he accused her of not letting him play his game. Ankita, however, accepted that she overreacted while she was inside the house.

Ankita on her fights with Vicky

"Probably those fights got highlighted more because we were a married couple. Every couple fights, just that it doesn't come on TV; for us, it did. But I have learned from Bigg Boss that we emerged stronger than all because our relationship is the same even today. I feel it has gotten better, we can understand each other better, and I have a better understanding of myself. I figured out where I went wrong. I shouldn't have done or said a few things," the Pavitra Rishta actress said in an interview.