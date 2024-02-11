It was indeed a night to remember for Bigg Boss 17 contestants at the success party. On Friday, almost all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants marked their presence in Mumbai's famous club and danced their hearts out.

Bigg Boss 17 success party was also attended by several of his co-contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma among others. Ayesha Khan, Khanzaadi and Anurag Dobhal did not attend the bash.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at the Bigg Boss 17 party

Ankita and Vicky made head-turning appearances at the Bigg Boss 17 bash, Ankita wore a blue satin gown, and her floor-length gown featured a thigh-high slit. The gown had a halter neck and a criss-cross strap. The satin flowy made her look stunning.

#MunawarFaruqui the Centre of Attraction at BiggBoss17 Grand Party pic.twitter.com/FQ9zrsWDNs — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 10, 2024

The actor completed her look with the right make-up glossy pink lips and a hint of metallic eyeshadow on her eyes.

2 Winners in 1 Frame? NRI winner and #BiggBoss17 Winner pic.twitter.com/r0Cd6YbEk7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) February 10, 2024

Vicky twinned with her, he wore a stylish denim shirt and paired it with denim pants.

Aoora is the winner in the NRI category

Days after winning BB 17, Munawar came on Instagram Live and interacted with his fans. He was seen roasting Mannara Chopra indirectly and joked that Ankita Lokhande was the winner in the 'wife category.' And Aoora is the winner in the NRI category.

Which translates to..(All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in the NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category)."

Aoora took it rather seriously and he changed his Instagram bio. A part of the banner of his Instagram bio reads, "Bigg boss 17 NRI Winner Category.."

At the Bigg Boss 17 party, Aoora was seen wearing a sash with Bigg Boss 17 NRI Winner". He was also seen distributing chocolates to the media as a warm gesture.

Netizens soon corrected him and explained that Munawar was joking.

A user wrote, " He has taken Munawar's joke seriously.."

Another mentioned, "Mike drop roasting without saying any word.."

Munawar mobbed

Munawar Faruqui who has a huge fan following arrived at the party and as soon as he was walking towards photo-ops, he was surrounded by fans and media to catch a glimpse of him.

Munawar was mobbed while he made his way towards to enter the party venue. Amid chaos and crowd, Munawar's bodyguards pushed a few media personnel and reporters.

Take a look

Another video from the party shows Munawar cheering out aloud while cutting a cake with Abhishek Kumar and others. One of the clips also shows Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra dating to the song "Just Chill".

Vicky Jain is also seen grooving to "Tumse Milke Dil ka".

Several videos have gone viral that show Ankita and Mannara dancing with other contestants.