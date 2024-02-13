Ankita Lokhande has revealed that Kangana Ranaut was worried about her and her family after watching Bigg Boss. The Pavitra Rishta actress revealed that Kangana stayed in touch with her mother throughout the show. She also revealed that the two of them had a hearty conversation after Lokhande came out of the BB house.

Kangana was worried for Ankita

"I want to say this, mai Bigg Boss me thi, tab bhi Kangana me meri mumma se baat ki. And jo bhi meri life me chal raha tha, she was very worried about everything," Ankita said in an interview. She further revealed, "After I came out, Kangana messaged me, 'This is the Ankita I want to see. I am very proud of you.' Kangana has always been a source of motivation for me."

Ankita Lokhande further added that when the two met on the sets of Manikarnika, they had no idea that they would get along so well. The Bigg Boss contestant further added that Kangana always calls her 'crazy' just like her. She added that the two have the same vibe and thus are quite close. Kangana had been quite vocal about Ankita and Vicky while they stayed inside the house.

Kangana supported Ankita throughout

The Queen actress not only blamed the media for trying to break their family but also jumped in Ankita's support. Ranaut had once stated that she would like to see the Pavitra Rishta actress win the show but not at the cost of her marriage. Kangana also came forward to defend Vicky Jain's mother over some of her negative remarks against Ankita.

Vicky Jain in BB OTT

While Vicky Jain got voted out at the sixth spot, there has been a buzz that he might have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT season 3. However, the reports state that Ankita hasn't been approached this time. The talented actress got evicted at the fourth spot. Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy whereas Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner up. Mannara Chopra bagged the spot of the second runner up.