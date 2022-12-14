Shriya Saran is enjoying the best phase of her life. Happily married to husband Andrei Koscheev, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Radha in 2021. However, it was much later that Shriya broke the news of welcoming their first child. And now, the talented actress has revealed the reason behind keeping her pregnancy and birth of daughter hidden.

Shriya on why she kept pregnancy hidden

The Drishyam actress revealed that she wanted to take her own time and spend quality time with her child before getting back to work. "There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that," she told Pinkvilla.

The pressure of looking a certain way

Saran went on to add that she feared not getting work because of the certain notion the people from the industry have about actresses getting pregnant. She added that she feared people would take longer to come back to her with work imagining about her pregnancy weight and baby issues. Saran said that when she came out and spoke about her pregnancy, she was already working. And considering it is an industry of a visual medium, she couldn't have taken that chance of breaking the news and waiting for offers to come.

"It's a visual medium and people expect you to look a certain way and so when I came back and spoke about my pregnancy, I was already working. So I had already signed like three films. Radha was nine months old and I had already shed all my pregnancy weight. There is that pressure," she added.