Shriya Saran has announced the birth of her baby girl. Shriya took to social media to reveal that she and husband, Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev welcomed their first child in 2020. Shriya managed to keep the pregnancy and the birth under wraps and has only revealed it to the world now. Saran called 2020 "Crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine".

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. Shriya shared a video that shows the couple's pregnancy journey and even gives a glimpse of her beautiful daughter.

Sharing the video, Shriya wrote, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever... To a world full of adventures, excitement, and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God."

On the work front, Shriya would be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. "Although it's a cameo appearance, it felt great to work with SS Rajamouli again after Chatrapathi (2005). He has a grand vision and he's trying something very different. Just being on the sets of RRR made me feel like I was part of something very special. I hope this pandemic is over soon so that they can wrap up the shoot and release the film," Shriya Saran told TOI.

"It's a small role and I will share screen with Ajay Devgn. He's a thorough professional and is a great guy to be around. I had a great time working with him. Unfortunately, I didn't get to work with Tarak and Charan, but I'm sure they'll be great in the film," she further added.