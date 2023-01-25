SS Rajamouli's RRR is going places and how! After winning the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu, the song has again been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. RRR's official Twitter handle confirmed the news and ever since then, social media has gone into a state of euphoria. Fans, followers and netizens can't are going gaga over Rajamouli's cinematic genius and director Ram Gopal Varma is no different.

"If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk"- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. Here's the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie," a Twitter post from the film's official channel shared. And soon, RGV bombarded social media with his tweets.

"From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment," RGV tweeted. "Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every film maker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the bhansalis of India and I want to suck ur little toe for that," he went on to add.

The Company director didn't just stop there and tweeted, "And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase ur security because there is a bunch of film makers in india who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you , of which I am also a part ..Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down."

RRR's official handle shared the news of the song being nominated for Oscars and wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie."