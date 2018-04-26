Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

Skipping it might lead to weight gain and even obesity

The obesity rate is 25 percent higher among those who skipped breakfast, says a study

In a bid to lose weight, we often end up skipping meals, mostly breakfast. This habit not only leads to gastric problems but, now it seems, it also triggers more weight gain and increases chances of becoming obese, a recent study stated.

The study presented at the Experimental Biology annual meeting in San Diego, California, this week suggested that obesity rate was 25 percent higher among those who skipped breakfast compared to those who regularly ate it. The researchers also found out that breakfast eaters gained only 3 pounds on average over the study period.

For the study, the researchers looked at 347 healthy men and women over a period of 12 years. After the end of the study period, researchers found that the maximum weight gain, about 10 pounds, was in those that never ate breakfast. For several participants, the 10 pounds was enough to put their BMI in the obese range, said ABC News.

Moreover, the obesity rate was 25 percent higher among those who skipped breakfast than those who ate it frequently.

The study also found out that those who skipped breakfast more than three times a week gained belly fat. This was most prevalent in older men.

What makes breakfast so important?

The website reported that having a well-balanced breakfast is very important as it jumps starts your metabolism after an overnight fast.

Also, non-breakfast eaters reportedly had a high post-lunch insulin spike and this increases the amounts of inflammatory markers circulating in their system, which, in turn, can lead to many other diseases.

Also, fluctuating insulin levels can lead to diabetes and weight gain as well.

However, we should be aware of what food we are eating for breakfast. The American Dietary Association (ADA) recommends whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, and fruits and/or vegetables as part of a balanced diet.