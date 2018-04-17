If you are a fitness enthusiast, you might have come across the advice to eat oats several times. The cereal (Avena sativa), commonly eaten in the form of oatmeal or rolled oats – is known to be loaded with dietary fiber and properties to control cholesterol.

However, not many of us know exactly what this miracle food does to our body when consumed every day.

Other than aiding your weight loss plans, it helps in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, childhood asthma and boost the immune system.

Once you start eating oatmeal for breakfast, you tend to feel fuller and avoid eating other foods. This is because Oatmeal is a complex carbohydrate, which takes a longer time to digest. Also the fact that oat keeps blood sugar levels in check, it is likely you won't experience blood sugar "crashes" and in turn, can avoid a drop in energy and intense craving, according to simpleorganiclife.org.

Oats also help in bowel movement relieving you from cramping and abdominal pain, bloating and gas. The cereals have a significant amount of insoluble fiber, which cannot be broken down by the digestive system. This creates roughage, which, in turn, aids in an easy passing of feces.

Oats are also loaded with other vital vitamins, minerals and antioxidant plant compounds like manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron, zinc, vitamin B1 and B2.

Not only this, several studies have shown, that oats contain beta-glucan fiber, which effectively reduces total and LDL cholesterol levels by increasing the excretion of cholesterol-rich bile and reducing circulating levels of cholesterol in the blood, according to healthline.com.

Besides all these, oats help you to get a clear and healthy skin. Several cosmetic brands use oats in their products. It is believed that oats help in treating itching and several other skin conditions like eczema.