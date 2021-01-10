Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision is all set to premiere on Disney Plus. The superhero show brings back Wanda-Vision and how they are trying to live the ideal suburban life after Avengers: Endgame events. Several movie critics got the opportunity to see the first couple of episodes, and so far, everyone is applauding Olsen and Bettany's performances.

Reaction to WandaVision:

ComingSoon.net's managing editor tweeted that he watched the first three episodes of WandaVision, and he loved the fact that rather than a three-hour-long Marvel movie, the studio is exploring the web-series genre. "So far it's a fun head trip, Olsen & Bettany make a surprisingly able comedy team. Layering in LOTS of Easter Eggs & clues. Kathryn Hahn steals the show."

Collider shared similar thoughts that they loved the first three episodes and admired Kevin Feige's leadership and willingness to take risks.

getFandom's Eric Goldman tweeted that he found Marvel's WandaVision "delightfully trippy and intriguing."

"The entire cast of #WandaVision is great and fully committed to the stylized approach, but Elizabeth Olsen's performance is truly outstanding and one of those 'Man, if awards shows weren't snobby about superhero stuff, she would likely to get an Emmy nomination' situation," he added in a follow-up tweet.

ComicBook.com's James Viscardi tweeted that much of the show's setup makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. James added, "How #WandaVision approaches what we think is normal and what isn't makes it an incredibly fun watch just three episodes in. I am impressed at how much it offers fans waiting for MCU content while still showing restraint."

Check out other such reactions:

WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and brings back Vision. It was confusing for some of the fans how Vision is still alive, given that Mad Titan brutally killed him in Infinity War. From the first teaser looks of the show, it looks like even Wanda has the same question.

WandaVision was initially announced to release in December 2020. But the date was later changed to the early 2021 slot by Disney. WandaVision is all set to premiere on January 15. Disney+ subscribers will get to watch the first two episodes on the debut date, with the other seven episodes releasing each week until March 5.

WandaVision will be the first TV series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and others.