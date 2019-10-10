As part of Marvel's Phase 4 plans, WandaVision, a series starring and centring on Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff & Paul Bettany's Vision is currently in development with production reportedly expected to begin in November. As filming nears, the main lead of the show is not shying away from teasing what the fandom can expect.

WandaVision is expected to air on Disney plus in 2021. Olsen will be returning as Scarlet Witch aka Wanda. Though Bettany's Vision will also be returning, it's still unclear how the character will come back from the dead since he was not among the heroes that were brought back to life in Avengers: Endgame.

In a recent interview, Olsen shared her excitement over what fans would learn about Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. She also expressed that the longer she has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the more she understands what the movies mean to the fans.

"Especially with WandaVision, I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," she said.

WandaVision is expected to explore the backstory of Scarlet Witch and Olsen hinted at what Marvel fans can look forward to in the series.

"This show will explore why she is known as Scarlet Witch and how she's Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda – we've always referred to her as Wanda in our films. So it's an exciting opportunity," she said.

Wanda is one of the strongest and fiercest known characters in the MCU. While the character's potential is yet to be fully harnessed - fans did get a glimpse of Wanda's wrath when she fought Thanos toe-to-toe in Avengers: Endgame.

In Marvel comics, Wanda is a feared mutant and in the famous "House of M" storyline, she is considered to be at her most powerful, even going as far as rewriting reality.

Wanda will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.