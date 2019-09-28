Its been a great week so far for Kevin Feige as the Marvel Studios head will next be taking on a Star Wars movie and adding to that, he's also managed to negotiate a new deal with Sony to produce the third Spider-Man film existing inside the MCU. But that won't be his only task on hand as Feige's division is currently developing several live-action series for Disney Plus streaming service.

In a new bombshell report from Variety, it states that Feige's MCU could takeover all Marvel Television titles headed by Jeph Loeb, effectively leaving their division with just the animated series in future. But plans for the upcoming live-action series definitely seem to be on a larger scale, budget-wise.

"Feige's shows are so far beyond anything Marvel TV has been able to do," one TV lit agent who spoke with Variety said. "He has access to all of these MCU characters that the other Marvel live-action stuff just doesn't, not to mention way bigger budgets."

It's been noted that the live-action shows have a budget that's comparable to a Marvel film project. but still, early on, Feige and the execs at Marvel Studios had discussions on how to maintain visual standards that fans expect from a Marvel movie but at the same time, keep the budget in line.

The first season of past Marvel TV shows namely Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist had a budget of $200 million in total. And the upcoming Disney plus Marvel shows' budget will relatively be higher than those, if you do the math, its at least 4x more the money that was spent on any of the Netflix shows.

Feige's team is currently working on multiple series' for Disney plus based on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Vision and Scarlet Witch. And shows based on She-Hulk, Ms Marvel, and Moon Knight are also in development.