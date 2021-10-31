Kajol made all eyes turn when she entered a recent awards night wearing a chic, monochrome outfit. Playing it safe with sarees and gowns, Kajol took the fashion plunge and oozed oomph in the dress. The plunging neckline and the thigh-high slit did make her grab all the spotlight. However, one section of netizens was not too impressed with the choice.

Kajol trolled for dress

When a video of Kajol walking down the ramp and interacting with the paps went viral, netizens dropped all sorts of comments on it. "Bike ka cover pehna hai (wearing bike's cover)," asked one. Another one said, "Walking around in a coffin." "Yeh kya chaddar saath mein le aayi ...award na mila to wahin so jaayegi," said another netizen.

Stylist defends the fashion game

However, there were many who praised Kajol's fashion game. Her stylist, Aastha Sharma has now spoken up on the trolling. "I haven't read the comments where she was trolled. Honestly, all the people who I have spoken to have given me really good feedback. Kajol really rocked the look. When I saw this outfit, I envisioned Kajol and she carried it off with so much confidence. It was completely effortless, and it wasn't like I gave her something and she was uncomfortable in it," she told News18.

She further added, "I wanted to do something different and Kajol and I are working together after a very long time. So, we wanted to do something classic because she can carry off a sari or gown elegantly. We wanted to go with something which was chic and statement. It was a challenging outfit to carry but since she (Kajol) has such a strong personality, she pulled it off really well."