We are still coming to terms with the fact that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, has died, and cannot imagine how difficult it must be for his family and friends. Avicii's publicist shared that his family is devastated, and the DJ's ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg took to Instagram to pen down an emotional post.
Emily shared a slew of pictures from the days they were dating and captioned them with the lyrics from two of his most popular songs.
She wrote, "'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again."
Like fans, even Emily is unable to accept the fact that the artist, who was 28 years old, is no more. She added in the caption, "I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."
The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist on social media platform. Avicii's cause of death is still unknown but the DJ had a history of illness. He was known to have suffered from acute pancreatitis in the past. His health conditions also forced him to cancel and postpone several gigs.
Emily's emotional memoir was joined by David Guetta, Liam Payne, Calvin Harris, Marshmello and more.
Just can't believe this, I'm gonna miss you so bad. From your first show where we played together, to all the amazing memories we shared. Thank you for changing the world with your amazing music. Thank you for being such an inspiration. I hope you're in a better place right now. I'm gonna miss you brother, until we meet again!
A great guy, great friend and great inspiration. Out of respect please don't make this just another dot on your timeline, remember what he did for you, what his music ment to you, and how his inspiration guided you. He is one of the nicest guys I ever met and he deserves more than just three letters and an emoji. Instead of liking this post or trying to comment instead write what he or his music ment to you and post something yourself. To me he inspired me to always do good, follow your passion, and live life my way, also he inspired my music a lot, melodies, chords, the song Freedom was basically me trying to emulate him being in the studio next to me, when he played it I was so happy, and ofcourse all the times in vegas and a lot of other times, future music fest, new zealand and more and more. Your music will live on forever and I'll always live harder, be happier and chase further, thank you and I hope you're in a better place now.
The remix I did of Levels hasn't left my set since I made it back in 2011. All though we weren't "close friends" I feel this deep sadness through the connection we had through this song. Tim was a truly a genius and an innovator, yet sensitive and humble. This industry can be rough and from a far I saw it take a tole on him. I just wish I could have hugged him more and told him it would be okay .You're music will forever be apart of mine and so many other lives. Maybe that's the closest thing we have to immortality. I really hope you're essence , wherever it may be in the universe is now at peace. And if in some miracle you can see this , I hope you know that as long as human beings are alive on this planet , you will forever remain an inspiration. Thank you Tim. RIP