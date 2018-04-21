We are still coming to terms with the fact that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, has died, and cannot imagine how difficult it must be for his family and friends. Avicii's publicist shared that his family is devastated, and the DJ's ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg took to Instagram to pen down an emotional post.

Emily shared a slew of pictures from the days they were dating and captioned them with the lyrics from two of his most popular songs.

She wrote, "'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again."

Like fans, even Emily is unable to accept the fact that the artist, who was 28 years old, is no more. She added in the caption, "I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."

The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist on social media platform. Avicii's cause of death is still unknown but the DJ had a history of illness. He was known to have suffered from acute pancreatitis in the past. His health conditions also forced him to cancel and postpone several gigs.

Emily's emotional memoir was joined by David Guetta, Liam Payne, Calvin Harris, Marshmello and more.