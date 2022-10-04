Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding pre-wedding festivities pictures have taken over the internet. And while the world waits for the two to share their D-day pictures, a new information has gone viral on social media. Ali and Richa got married in 2020. Yes, the two have been legally married since 2020. And are just celebrating with friends and family now.

Richa and Ali married since 2020

"Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event tonight in Mumbai," their spokesperson said.

The official announcement

A few days prior to their wedding, Richa and Ali shared a voice note announcing their wedding and also spoke about formally getting married. "Two years ago, we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life. Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another," the two said in a voice note.

"Now as we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you," the concluded.