Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The couple has kickstarted their wedding festivities in Delhi. The couple has planned an eco-friendly wedding with no to minimum wastage.

For the pre-wedding festivities, Richa has chosen to go with Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra outfits. On the other hand, Ali will be seen in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil outfits.

Unlike many other celeb couples who choose to their wedding under wraps, Richa and Ali have been more than excited to share tid-bits from their wedding plans with their fans and followers. Richa also gave us a glance into her mehendi function as she flaunted the henna with Ali's name written on it.

Richa - Ali wedding details

The couple will tie the knot on October 3 and a reception will be held on October 4 in Mumbai. Richa and Ali took to social media to share the news of their wedding. They said, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other and now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love."

The celebrated guest list

Richa and Ali will also be paying homage to their Delhi roots with some of the iconic foods from Delhi for their wedding functions like - Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature to Natraj Ki Chaat. Apart from Bollywood, the couple has also invited some of the Hollywood celebs to their wedding.

Ali's co-actor from Victoria and Abdul legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited to the wedding. Gerard Butler is also included in the guest list.