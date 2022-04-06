Richa Chadha's latest photoshoot has been breaking the internet. The diva shared several photos of her drastic transformation and fans couldn't get enough of it. The Fukrey actress dazzled in a shimmering gown and flaunted her curves. Her extreme transformation was quite evident in the pictures. She has also promised to share more pictures from the photoshoot.

Richa's post

"I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art... while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do... but interesting still... we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later. Thanks @ashishchawlaphotography @nehasinghmakeupofficial @bikanta," Chadha wrote.

Weight loss tips

The Masaan actress also shared an insight into her weight loss process. "healthy weight loss means you don't lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact," she wrote. Richa and actor Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for several years now. The duo was supposed to tie the knot in April 2020 but owing to the pandemic they pushed off the date.

There has been a strong buzz of the two finally agreeing to tie the knot this year. "We are really good friends. We are thick as friends. We started as friends. We started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So our base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that we started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on me alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. We manage all that quite well," Richa had said in an interview.