'Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Yahan Se Gola Chalega': PM Modi's stern instruction to armed forces after Pak's ceasefire breach

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, India has taken a strong and assertive stance following Pakistan's breach of a recently announced ceasefire. This violation came just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that both nations had reached a mutual understanding.

Soon after, multiple explosions, blackouts, and sirens were reported in several parts of India.

Operation Sindoor: IAF Responds

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) issued an official statement on its ongoing mission: "The Indian Air Force has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information."

Operation Sindoor is not over; if they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack: Sources pic.twitter.com/jrn8WZ2Vuq — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

According to ANI, India's military response is targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

It was also reported that on the night of May 9, U.S. Vice President JD Vance spoke with PM Modi in an attempt to discuss de-escalation strategies. However, PM Modi responded firmly, stating, "Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega" (If they fire bullets, we will fire shells). In a powerful strike, the Indian Air Force reportedly devastated the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, using advanced weaponry.

Watch LIVE:

Media Briefing on #OpSINDOOR by DGMO & senior officers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at National Media Centre. https://t.co/iK4Smpx2A5 — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 11, 2025

PM Modi boldly declared: "Mitti me mila denge" (We will reduce them to dust), confirming the destruction of terror hubs in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Muzaffarabad. A senior Indian official emphasised India's strategic capability, stating, "Ghus ke maarenge" (We will strike deep inside).

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media and expressed his willingness to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. However, Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev reiterated India's consistent stand: "No third party has any role in our affairs."

While acknowledging the U.S. as a global superpower and a strategic partner, Sachdev added, "President Trump wants to be a peacemaker. He's attempting the same with Ukraine and Gaza, though neither has seen a conclusive peace format yet."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump continued to claim that the U.S. played a role in brokering peace and once again offered to mediate a solution in Kashmir, an offer India appears unlikely to entertain.