On Saturday, Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding regarding a ceasefire. However, just hours after the announcement, multiple explosions and sirens were reported across various parts of India.

India's defence system, known for its vigilance and commitment to citizen safety, promptly neutralised drones sent by Pakistan. Amid rising tensions following the ceasefire violation, a powerful clip from the film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, went viral on social media.

Ceasefire is fine but never forget Om Puri’s words ? pic.twitter.com/3mcb22TA94 — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) May 10, 2025

In the film, the late Om Puri portrays an army officer who cautions Hrithik's character about the unpredictable nature of the enemy.

He says, "Mujhe unn logo ka tajurba hai, Pakistani haare to palat ke ek baar phir aata hai... agar jeet jao to fauran laparwah nahi ho jaana. Meri baat yaad rakhna."

["I have experience with these people. If Pakistan loses, it turns back and attacks again... and if you win, don't become careless immediately. Remember my words."]

His words have resonated deeply with netizens amid the renewed hostilities. Many took to social media to share the clip. One user wrote, "Ceasefire is fine, but never forget Om Puri's words."

Meanwhile, India has remained resolute. The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced that Operation Sindoora is currently underway.

The IAF tweeted, "Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and the dissemination of unverified information."