VVS Laxman to serve as interim coach for Team India on their Zimbabwe tour led by Shubman Gill [Details]

It's the end of an era, as Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach ended with India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. Along with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have retired from T20i.

And now all eyes are on the announcement of the appointment of a new head coach for the Indian cricket team.

As the BCCI is gearing up to announce the appointment of a new head coach for the Indian cricket team, Shah revealed that Dravid's successor will join the team ahead of their upcoming limited-overs series in Sri Lanka later this month.

VVS Laxman to serve as interim coach for Team India on their Zimbabwe tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will serve as interim coach for Team India on their upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Jay Shah also made some crucial revelations about the next Indian head coach for the first time officially.

The next match for Team India that is the Zimbabwe tour will be led by Shubman Gill to play a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6 in Harare. However, the second-string Indian cricket team will be without a permanent coach on the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

Team squad for Zimbabwe tour

Shubman Gill, who missed the opportunity to feature in the 15-member squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, will lead the young squad with many new faces.

Many players who excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 were called up, including batters Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma. Both players had an outstanding IPL season, and their selection was unsurprising.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to play in the top order. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel are the two wicket-keeping options. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi will be the two spinners, while Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, and Tushar Deshpande will be in the seam bowling department.

Earlier, the 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy was also included in the squad but was later removed after he sustained an injury and Shivam Dube, who has played all matches for India in their successful T20 World Cup campaign, was named as his replacement.

Jay Shah confirmed that VVS Laxman will accompany Team India on the Zimbabwe tour.

"Both coach and selector appointments will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but a new coach will join from the Sri Lanka series," Shah was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

India's T20I squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube

Schedule of India vs Zimbabwe, T20I series:

1st T20I - Saturday, 6th July

2nd T20I - Sunday, 7th July

3rd T20I - Wednesday, 10th July

4th T20I - Saturday, 13th July

5th T20I - Sunday, 14th July

