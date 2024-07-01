India captain Rohit Sharma found a unique way to celebrate the team's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph on Saturday. India defeated South Africa in the final at Barbados. There were tears of joy as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya broke down after it was announced that India won.

With emotions on high, amid celebrations, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. This came as a shocker for fans, as Virat had already announced retirement from all T20i formats.

Rohit Sharma shares selfies with the WC trophy by his side

On Sunday, Rohit dropped a candid picture of him waking up with the ICC WC trophy.

The selfie was loved by all, as it was Rohit's epic picture that one hasn't seen him sharing or posting.

A few hours later, the winning captain, Rohit Sharma, took to social media and wrote, "This picture epitomises how I'm feeling right now. So many words, but can't find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I'm basking in a dream come true for a billion of us."

Ritika also penned a note for Rohit she wrote, "Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you've always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you. I know the toll it's taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring. As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you've achieved and the impact you've had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I'm sad to see you leave any part of it behind. I know you've thought long and hard about what's best for this team but that doesn't make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine!"

Rohit retires

"That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. win the Cup and say (goodbye," Rohit said even as the reporters in Barbados urged him to carry on playing the format.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said that he will 'very much' continue to play ODIs and Tests, clarifying that he has only retired from the T20 internationals.