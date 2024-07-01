It's indeed a moment to rejoice as India won the T20i World Cup. The win under the leadership of Rohit Sharma marked an ICC title drought of 11 years since India's Champions Trophy win in England in 2013 and also their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.

Apart from celebrations and outbursts of emotion. Fans were left in shock upon the retirement announcements of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja from T20I format.

The trio's retirement comes hours after they lifted the trophy. Fans are left teary-eyed upon knowing that the World Cup has led to losing three of the biggest of the stars retiring from the T20i game.

Amid celebrations and tears of joy, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners of the world for Team India. PM Modi congratulated the team over a phone call and is soon going to meet them in person when the team India returns to India.

'They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar': BCCI announces prize money of Rs 125 crore for Team India for winning T20 World Cup

The BCCI ( Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced a prize money of a whopping Rs. 125 crore for the senior men's Indian side after their T20 World Cup 2024 title triumph over South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the prize money on social media on Sunday. "Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said BCCI secretary in a statement.

He added, "They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats. This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians."

According to the International Cricket Council's announcement, India pocketed a tournament prize money of $2.45 million (Rs. 20.42 crore) after clinching the title with their seven-run win in the final while runners-up South Africa bagged a $1.28 million (Rs. 10.67 crore) prize money.