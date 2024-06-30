It has been a dream come true moment for India as team India lifted the trophy after 11 long years. It was Rohit Sharma's dream to lift the trophy and it did. It was an emotional Saturday night filled with happiness, tears of fulfilment, joy and dreams coming true.

Team India players Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli couldn't control their tears and got emotional after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals against South Africa in a nail-biting contest on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya was booed for his game in IPL, as he became the captain of Mumbai Indians replacing Rohit Sharma.

From boos to cheers: Fans apologise to Hardik Pandya as he cries after India wins World Cup

Since then every match he played, he was mocked and ridiculed to the extent that fans of every team passed hard and negative remarks on him and booed him as he came on the field to play. But Hardik kept his demeanour and took his breath. Hardik was named Vice Captain in the T20i squad and he played exceptionally well.

During the T20i match with the clash with South Africa, Hardik Pandya was seen in tears as he bowled the final over in the match.

Despite being trolled mercilessly during the Indian Premier League, on a personal and professional level, he did the unthinkable and took the catch of Heinrich Klaasen who gave almost 20 runs in one over. Taking Klaasen's crucial wicket was needed for India to win.

South Africa was very much in the game until the 17th over during their chase of 176 runs when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a match-saving over and took the crucial wicket of Marco Jansen. However, the highlight of the game was the final over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. South Africa needed 16 runs, but Team India won by 7 runs.

As soon as India won, Hardik broke down. An emotional India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on the challenging six months leading up to the winning moment when he had kept quiet.

During post presentation, Hardik reflected on the previous six months and revealed that he had not lost his temper once when things were going wrong, which was precisely why the victory felt all the more meaningful. Mumbai Indians (MI) supporters and social media trolls took to various social media platforms and apologised to him for his hard behaviour.

Rohit Sharma kissed Hardik Pandya after T20 World Cup win as the all-rounder bemoaned an 'unfair' six months.

Hardik Pandya said in a post-match presentation, "It means a lot. Very emotional, we'd been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me is how my last 6 months were, I haven't spoken a word, and things have been unfair. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them."

He added, "I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don't even know me one per cent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct ourselves. I am sure the same people will be happy."

"To be honest, I was enjoying. Very few get these life-changing opportunities. It could have gone the other way as well today but I see it glass half full and not glass half empty. Credit to Jassi (Bumrah) and the other bowlers for those last 5 overs. Knew it would not help me if I wasn't calm, wanted to commit 100% to every ball I've bowled. I've always enjoyed the pressure. Very happy for him," Pandya said.

"I was not taking pressure and focussing on my skill sets. This was a moment written in the stars," he said.

To all-around player head coach Rahul Dravid

"He's been a wonderful man, really enjoyed working with him, and to give him a farewell like this is wonderful, have had a very good relationship with him and became friends. Very happy for all the support staff," he added.