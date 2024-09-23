Richa Chadha shared another set of maternity photo shoot on the occasion of Daughter's Day. Richa got her body painted with sacred symbols depicting life, femininity and lots more. The Masaan actress has revealed that she got the photoshoot done when she was 9 months pregnant and added that they had no idea that it was going to be a girl at that time.

Richa's angelic post

"Maya Angelou said "My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why, people sensed I had value". You will always have value, lil girl. These photos were taken in month 9 of my pregnancy by @harshphotography11. The sacred geometry symbols on my body have been painted by @avantika_1988 or @womenpow The flower of life on my navel, and the symbol of the divine feminine on my chest. Little did I know at the time that I would have a daughter," Richa wrote sharing the maternity shoot pictures.

"Woman. Sacred vessel of the universe, clones herself to make another in her image. (Happy Daughter's day little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside and I was bursting at the seams... this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can't speak)," she concluded. While the pictures speak a thousand words, not everyone on social media is as impressed.

Reactions

"Vulgar," wrote a user. "This maternity photoshoot trend should end," another user opined. "What's with actresses flaunting their bare belly and curves in the name of maternity photoshoot?" asked a social media user. "I feel like puking when I see these maternity shoots", "They just need reasons to go nude and flaunt everything", "Sorry to say but horrible", "Looks like black magic" were some more of the comments.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16 in Mumbai.