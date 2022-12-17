Ever since the first song from Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone- Besharam Rang was dropped, social media has the music abuzz with hate comments. Netizens have alleged that - Besharam Rang's BGM is similar to the famous English track Jain's-Makeba.

Some of them even compared Besharam Rang to Ghungroo from War. And now after massive social media outrage, politicians have also bashed the song.

Mukesh Khanna on Besharam Rang song controversy

Recently, Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna too joined the bandwagon of the Besharam Rang row. The actor called the song "Vulgar" and also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He said, "our country is no Spain or Sweden that allows everything".

Speaking to ABP news, Mukesh Khanna gave two cents about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam song. He said, "I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?"

He added, "Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up the minds of the youth, not mislead them. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?"

Amidst the ongoing Besharam Rang controversy, Shah Rukh Khan's speech on positivity at the Kolkata International Film Festival is winning the internet.

For the unversed, BJP minister Narottam Mishra said that Besharam Rang reflected a dirty mindset and threatened that Pathaan may not be released in Madhya Pradesh.