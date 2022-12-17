On Friday, Shashank Khaitan's film, Govinda Naam Mera, was released on December 16, 2022, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Cinegoers can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Soon after the film dropped on the OTT platform, fans flocked to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share their reviews. More than Vicky- Bhumi and Kiara's chemistry the film made noise and headlines over Ranbir Kapoor's brief cameo in the film.

Fans are pleasantly surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal sharing screen space!

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in the song Bijli. Screenshots from the clip have surfaced online.

One of the clips shared by a user shows Ranbir essaying himself, an actor who is on the set shooting. The clip shows Ranbir Kapoor sharing screen space with Vicky and Kiara and choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene.

As per the clip, Ranbir tells Vicky and Kiara: "Mein ek film produce kar rha hu, director ko bol raha hu tum dono ko phone kare," (I am producing a film and will call the director to contact you both.)

Moving on, Vicky asks Ranbir Kapoor whether the role of the hero will be played by actor. To this, Ranbir replies no, adding: "Ranveer Singh, tera favourite!" (Looking at Vicky he says you favourite actor is Ranveer Singh, right?) To this, both Kiara and Vicky respond promptly that their favourite is Ranbir.

Ranbir replies "Chal, chal... jhooth mat bol", (Don't lie).

The film has overall received mixed responses from netizens. Some lauded Vicky Kaushal's performance while some found the comedy fell flat in various places. The lacklustre script couldn't hold the audinces. The only saving grace for the film was Vicky's impeccable act and Ranbir's 2 minutes cameo.

For the unversed, Govinda Naam Mera is a wholesome masala entertainer that brings back the formulaic larger-than-life entertainers that take us back to the 80s and 90s era.