Malaika Arora brought the house down with her sensuous moves on Arjun Kapoor's b'day party. Malaika was seen dancing to her trademark song and seemed to be having the best time. While we couldn't get over her moves, a section of social media wasn't too pleased. Many felt the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan actress' dance moves were vulgar.

"Sorry to say but totally vulgar dance moves she always do vulgarity in dance," wrote one user. "That's why every boy likes bhabhi," another user wrote. "Sambhal k Malaika bhabhi nhi to plastic gir jayega (Be careful or the plastic will fall off)," commented a user.

Social media reactions

"Mujhe samjh nahi aata hai ye girls bum ka Etna show off kiun karti hain ek bf se kaam nahi chal Raha hai kya jo logo ko apni taraf akarshit kar rahi ho aur ladki to ho nahi koi tum maa ho ek thodi to sharam kar lo (I don't get it why do girls show off their bum so much isn't one boyfriend enough that they have to do this to attract others)," another social media user commented.

Malaika shared several pictures of Arjun Kapoor on his b'day and wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome .... @arjunkapoor." Arjun's sister, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday to my whole world Love you to infinity @arjunkapoorMy wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders ), and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some."