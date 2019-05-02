The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 2, asked the Election Commission (EC) to pass necessary orders on a plea seeking to revise voting time from 7 am to 5 am in view of the Ramzan month. Ramzan is coinciding with the last three phases of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

"Supreme Court asks Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in General Election during the month of Ramzan coinciding with the rest of the phases and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas," reported news agency ANI.

Ramzan, recognised as the holy month of rigorous fasting for the Muslims, is expected to begin on May 5 which coincides with the polling schedule of the remaining three phases of polling on May 6, 12 and 19. Ramzan begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon.

The general elections 2019 started on April 11 and will continue for over a month till May 19. The elections are being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23 and results will likely be announced on the same day i.e. on May 23, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.