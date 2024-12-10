Voters' names being deleted, says AAP; won't allow bogus voting: BJP

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly getting AAP supporters' names deleted from the electoral rolls in the national Capital, while the BJP vowed not to allow 'bogus voting' in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that the BJP had illegally filed applications for the removal of names of 3,800 AAP voters in R.K. Puram constituency and said the party would expose similar frauds in other constituencies as well.

Accusing the AAP of trying to use "bogus voters", Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva maintained that ever since the party launched a campaign to expose illegal voters, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the party have been resorting to baseless rhetoric to divert attention from Delhi's serious problems.

Sachdeva vowed not to allow even a single Rohingya or Bangladeshi or any bogus voter to cast a vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Delhi BJP chief said, "Kejriwal is shaken as his fraud is being exposed. Bogus Rohingya and Bangladeshi voters are being caught and voters living in UP who come to vote in Delhi are being exposed."

Earlier, Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP had conceded defeat before the Assembly elections and was trying to win it from the back door by removing names of AAP voters from the rolls.

"The Election Commission and the BJP want to contest the election with the AAP by deleting names of voters," he said, adding that the BJP was trying to implement its Maharashtra and Haryana formula for victory in Delhi.

Claiming that there was no doubt that it was the BJP which was indulging in fraud he said, "Our direct fight in Delhi is with the BJP. We don't expect the Biju Janata Dal or the BRS to come and get the names removed."

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said, "The local MLA, Parmila Tokas, had approached the Election Commission seeking details of voters whose names were deleted from the rolls after the summary revision and she was informed that 3,800 names were removed. Out of these, we have managed to trace about 1,800 voters on whose behalf Forms 10 were illegally filed to remove their names from the rolls."

AAP MP Singh said voters whose names have been deleted will be encouraged to approach the Election Commission and get their names restored.

"The Election Commission officials should also apologise to these people that applications for removal of their names from the rolls were filed illegally," he said.

Parading voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls, Singh said no matter what the District Magistrate says, "there can be no doubt in our minds about the alleged fraud as voters, whose names have been removed, are physically present here."

Singh said that for name deletion, the BJP has been targeting polling booths where there is a majority of AAP supporters.

(With inputs from IANS)