Deepika Padukone was a vision as she attended BAFTA 2024. Looking every bit of a diva in a shimmering saree, Deepika made sure all eyes were on her. She even presented an award at the prestigious awards night. However, many felt, Padukone lacked the confidence she had during her Oscar's speech. Let's take a look at the reactions.

"She seems a bit anxious and nervous," wrote a user. "Yup, her voice is shaking. But, she's human. This is a big platform, so we need to cut her some slack," another user wrote. "As someone with stage fear and approaching unknown people to talk in general, I can totally relate with her situation here. My voice gets a bit shaky exactly like this and it feels like I'm running out of breath," read a comment.

Reddit reacts

"Her voice seems to be trembling!" another comment read. "This is the most noticeably uncomf n nervous I've seen her. Even seemed like she was struggling to read the teleprompter and that's why her eyes were widening. N her face looks so dull but in the carpet it wasn't so maybe it's the lighting. Or it could be the smokey eyes again. I honestly hope she's okay!! But it does make me feel better that even big stars get nervous presenting," was one more of the comments.

"She looks stunning. But her voice shaking, want to give her a hug" and "She's so damn stunning but something about the smile in the first few seconds creeped me out. That being said, proud of her and every other star who has managed to create a mark globally!" were some more of the opinions shared on reddit.

Support pours in

There were many who sympathised with the Pathaan actress. "Y'all are being too critical in the comments. You forget these are humans too. And no matter how groomed they are, there will always be some or the other kind of imperfection," a reddit user wrote. "People here please shut up! She was awesome, lets feel proud of her. Her voice is fine," another user commented.