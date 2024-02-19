On Sunday, one of the most prestigious award functions, the BAFTA Film Awards, took place in London. The award ceremony was attended by global icons and prominent celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward.
The evening was indeed a visual treat, filled with glitz and glamour. From Deepika Padukone to Emma Stone, let's take a look at who wore what.
Deepika Padukone ditched the evening gown and took the ethnic route. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a shimmery sequinned pastel Sabyasachi saree.
Her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Anil C and her hair was styled by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.
Deepika also shared photos of her glamorous look on her Instagram handle before walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs
At BAFTAs, Deepika presented director Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for The Zone Of Interest.
Dua Lipa opted for a Valentino gown. The halter outfit had an A-line silhouette.
Bella's back! Emma Stone celebrates her 2nd BAFTA Award win for Leading Actress ? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dWT7SsegaS— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Rosamund Pike wore a silver Dior dress as she attended the Bafta red carpet.
The Zone of Interest takes home the Film Not In The English Language BAFTA ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/X2ltOCPzdd— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024
Emma Stone walked the red carpet in a peach Louis Vuitton gown. Her one-shoulder outfit had a lace bodice followed by an A-line silhouette.
"I don’t know what to say shall I sing a rebel song!” Cillian Murphy on winning a #Bafta. pic.twitter.com/L7YFTgflEW— Irish Literary Times (@IrishLitTimes) February 18, 2024
Naomi Campbell was dressed in black. Her Chanel outfit featured hooded detailing with layered ruffles.
Here's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:
Best film: Winner — Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Outstanding British film: Winner — The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
Winner — Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O'Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People's President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Best film not in the English language:
Winner — The Zone of Interest
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Best Documentary:
Winner — 20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best animated film:
Winner — The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director:
Winner - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay:
Winner — Anatomy of a Fall
Best adapted screenplay:
Winner — American Fiction
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best leading actress: Winner — Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best leading actor: Winner — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best supporting actress:
Winner — Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best supporting actor:
Winner — Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best casting:
Winner — The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography:
Winner — Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing:
Winner — Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best costume design:
Winner — Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hair: Winner — Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best original score:
Winner — Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design:
Winner — Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best sound:
Winner — The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Best special visual effects:
Winner — Poor Things
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best British short animation:
Winner — Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British short film:
Winner — Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):