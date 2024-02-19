On Sunday, one of the most prestigious award functions, the BAFTA Film Awards, took place in London. The award ceremony was attended by global icons and prominent celebrities who put their best fashion foot forward.

The evening was indeed a visual treat, filled with glitz and glamour. From Deepika Padukone to Emma Stone, let's take a look at who wore what.

Deepika Padukone ditched the evening gown and took the ethnic route. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a shimmery sequinned pastel Sabyasachi saree.

Her make-up was done by celebrity makeup artist Anil C and her hair was styled by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.

Deepika also shared photos of her glamorous look on her Instagram handle before walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs

At BAFTAs, Deepika presented director Jonathan Glazer with the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for The Zone Of Interest.

Dua Lipa opted for a Valentino gown. The halter outfit had an A-line silhouette.

Bella's back! Emma Stone celebrates her 2nd BAFTA Award win for Leading Actress ? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dWT7SsegaS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Rosamund Pike wore a silver Dior dress as she attended the Bafta red carpet.

The Zone of Interest takes home the Film Not In The English Language BAFTA ❤️ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/X2ltOCPzdd — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Emma Stone walked the red carpet in a peach Louis Vuitton gown. Her one-shoulder outfit had a lace bodice followed by an A-line silhouette.

"I don’t know what to say shall I sing a rebel song!” Cillian Murphy on winning a #Bafta. pic.twitter.com/L7YFTgflEW — Irish Literary Times (@IrishLitTimes) February 18, 2024

Naomi Campbell was dressed in black. Her Chanel outfit featured hooded detailing with layered ruffles.

Here's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:

Best film: Winner — Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Outstanding British film: Winner — The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

Winner — Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O'Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People's President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Best film not in the English language:

Winner — The Zone of Interest

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Best Documentary:

Winner — 20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best animated film:

Winner — The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director:

Winner - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay:

Winner — Anatomy of a Fall

Best adapted screenplay:

Winner — American Fiction

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best leading actress: Winner — Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best leading actor: Winner — Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress:

Winner — Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor:

Winner — Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best casting:

Winner — The Holdovers

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography:

Winner — Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing:

Winner — Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best costume design:

Winner — Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair: Winner — Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best original score:

Winner — Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design:

Winner — Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best sound:

Winner — The Zone of Interest

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best special visual effects:

Winner — Poor Things

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best British short animation:

Winner — Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British short film:

Winner — Jellyfish and Lobster

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):

Winner — Mia McKenna-Bruce