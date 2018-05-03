The competition between Indian telcos is growing fierce by the day. After Reliance Jio and Airtel demonstrated their A-game, other incumbents decided to up the ante as well. Vodafone is a close competitor and the telecom operator has now revised one of its most popular prepaid plan to challenge what Jio and Airtel have to offer.

Vodafone's Rs 349 prepaid plan earlier offered 2.5GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. But the telco decided to revise the plan and it now gives 3GB data per day along with the same benefits as earlier.

This change gives users 84GB worth 4G/3G data, which is highly recommended for those who consume an extremely high amount of internet on their phones. But Vodafone isn't the only one offering such significant data benefits.

Reliance Jio, which is known for its competitive tariffs and data bundles, offers a similar plan but at a lower monthly rental. Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan gives users 3GB 4G data per day for 28 days and unlimited calls, and free access to its suite of MyJio apps. A recent market survey by OpenSignal ranked Vodafone below Reliance Jio in terms of overall speed while Airtel dominated the charts.

Since Airtel was awarded the fastest 4G network in India by OpenSignal from December – February period, users looking for a similar plan can find comfort in the range of options the telco offers. For instance, there's Rs 249 plan that gives users 2GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

If users are looking for a plan with higher data allotment, Airtel offers Rs 349 plan same as Vodafone that gives users 3GB data per day along with free voice calls. Considering Airtel has ranked consistently ahead of Vodafone in terms of speed and coverage, Vodafone's new plan may not be a game-changer in terms of gaining new users. But it certainly adds value to the existing users on its network.

In addition to the new plan, Vodafone prepaid customers can choose from other options based on their needs. Check out some tariffs below:

Rs 199 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days Rs 399 offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 70 days Rs 458 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 84 days Rs 509 offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 90 days

There's currently no word on other changes to the existing prepaid plans. Stay tuned for updates.