Leading network carrier Airtel has introduced a new tariff plan with lucrative data benefits. The new Rs 249 is available to pre-paid customers.

It offers 2GB data with high-speed internet support per day, unlimited local, STD and even the national roaming calls. Furthermore, subscribers are also entitled to get benefits such as free 100 SMS local and STD per day. It is valid for 28 days.

How does it fare against Reliance Jio?

Airtel's arch-rival Reliance Jio has a similar price-range data pack but varies in benefits. Its Rs 299 offers 84GB data with high-speed internet with 3GB per day cap for 28 days. It has same calling and SMS benefits as the Airtel's pack.

Which is the best?

Well, this is a subject of individual perception. If the subscriber is a data hogger, then he/she would prefer the Reliance Jio offer. But, if the users are conservative in terms of data usage on the phone, then Airtel offer suits them best and also it is cheaper by Rs 50.

For those unaware, Reliance Jio Prime subscribers are entitled to get the free subscription to several services including JioCinema, JioMusic and more for the limited time.

Similarly, Airtel customers can avail free access to Airtel TV services (have to install the app), which include free IPL 2018 match streaming, regional media content until June 2018.

So, which would you prefer? Airtel's Rs 249 or Reliance Jio's Rs 299 pack?

