The race between telecom operators in India is on a whole new level. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are fighting neck-to-neck to win customers by offering lucrative unlimited plans. As the competition intensifies, consumers are benefitting dearly. Vodafone Idea has come up with a new plan exclusively for iPhone users, which is hard to ignore.

Vodafone's Rs 649 Red iPhone Forever postpaid plan is a bundle of lucrative offers with heavy data allotment among other benefits. If you're an iPhone user, Vodafone Idea's new postpaid plan is grab-worthy.

Vodafone's new unlimited plan is listed on the official website. It includes 90GB data per month with up to 200GB data rollover benefit and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. But that's just the tip of an iceberg as some real benefits offer more return value than the monthly rental itself.

According to Vodafone Idea, the Red iPhone Forever plan at Rs 649 rental comes with free benefits worth Rs 11,498. It includes free access to Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 for 12 months, one-year membership of Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 and coupons worth Rs 649 each month.

The postpaid plan is tailored for iPhone users as it offers replacement and repairs of iPhone purchased under 18 months. But there will be a handling fee of Rs 2,000 attached, so it's not entirely free but offers good value as iPhone repairs aren't usually cheap. According to Vodafone, the iPhone Forever program is worth Rs 10,000 but is included in the Rs 649 postpaid plan for free.

It must be noted that only iPhone models above the iPhone 5S are eligible for the scheme, under which users can also upgrade to a new model after deducting the depreciated value of the old iPhone. Users will need to download the iPhone Forever app on their phones to activate the programme.

Vodafone's Red iPhone Forever plan is identical to Idea Nirvana postpaid plan with the same Rs 649 rental. But Vodafone's offer additionally offers Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play for free.