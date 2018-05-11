Reliance Jio vastly disrupted the telecom industry in India, especially the prepaid space, with competitive plans. The telecom giant is now bringing affordable tariffs for post-paid users who have long been ignored by telcos. With Jio "Zero-Touch" post-paid, launched on May 10, Reliance Jio is luring users with the best tariffs.

Jio's post-paid plans come with ultra-cheap international calls starting at 50 paise per minute and international roaming at Rs 2 for voice, data and SMS. This is in addition to Jio's signature offers, such as unlimited national calls and SMS for free, not to mention the abundance of 4G data.

Reliance Jio is challenging Airtel and Vodafone on this new turf, which could possibly result in the rivals lowering their post-paid tariffs. For those who are looking to switch network providers or simply would like to view their plans, here is a comparison of how Jio's post-paid offers trump the likes of Airtel Infinity and Vodafone Red.

Let's start with Reliance Jio's Zero-Touch post-paid plan.

Reliance Jio – Rs 199

Free unlimited local and STD voice calls, and roaming

Free SMS

25GB 4G data per month

Unlimited credit limit with one-click activation

Free access to MyJio apps

International roaming at Rs 2 for calls, SMS and data (per MB)

Best rates for ISD calls (Pre-activated)

Country ISD calls at Rs per min USA Rs 0.50 Canada Rs 0.50 UK Rs 2 Germany Rs 5 UAE Rs 6 Saudi Arabia Rs 6 Spain Rs 6



Airtel Infinity – Rs 399

Free unlimited local and STD voice calls, and roaming

Free SMS

20GB data per month

Customers need to provide consent before using ISD calls

International roaming chargeable at Rs 149 per month

International roaming calls at Rs 50 per min, SMS at Rs 25, data at Rs 665 to Rs 716 per MB

Free access to Wynk music

Country ISD calls at Rs per min USA Rs 6.40 Canada Rs 6.40 UK Rs 6.40 Germany Rs 10 UAE Rs 11 Saudi Arabia Rs 11 Spain Rs 10



Vodafone Red – Rs 399

Free unlimited local and STD voice calls, and roaming

Free SMS

20GB data per month

Customers need to provide consent before using ISD calls

International roaming chargeable at Rs 149 per month

Free access to Vodafone Play

International roaming calls at Rs 70 per min, SMS at Rs 15 and data at Rs 563 per MB

It can be noted that Vodafone and Airtel have long been offering international calling and data packages. It's unclear how good Reliance Jio's coverage is abroad despite its ultra-cheap tariffs. But it is a good start to bring some disruption in the post-paid space, which has long been overlooked by telcos.