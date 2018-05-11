New Reliance Jio postpaid plan offers 25GB data per month

It also comes with low-fared International calling and roaming services

Reliance subsidiary Jio has launched a new post-paid tariff plan with loads of value-added services, lucrative data benefits and more.

The new Reliance Jio Postpaid pack price starts at Rs 199 per billing cycle and comes with 'Zero-touch' experience, wherein all services such as unlimited calling (local and STD), free 100 SMSs (per day), 25GB data benefits per month are pre-activated. If the users run out of 25GB data, they can continue using high-speed internet for Rs 20 per GB, which will be charged during the end of the billing.

The company also adds that the aforementioned pack comes with ISD service pre-activated. It offers subsidized international calling rates at just 50 paise per minute and when on international roaming, it offers call rates at just Rs 2 per minute, Rs 2 per MB and Rs 2 per SMS. In some select countries, it is will be offered at Rs 10 rate on calls, data, and SMS.

If the user wants unlimited service on International roaming, he or she can avail Rs 575 per day pack with 275MB high-speed internet and after that, it comes down to 64kbps speed. There is also another higher tariff plan Rs 2,875, which same benefits as above, but the validity is for 7 days. Reliance Jio is also offering one-month (30 days) plan for Rs 5,751, which offers 5GB data per day at 4G speed and beyond that, it will drop to 64kbps. All three packs offer 100 SMSs per day and unlimited local calls in international destination and also to India.

Additionally, Jio postpaid users get free access to Jio suite of premium media content services including JioMusic (more than 1.4 crore songs), JioCinema (more than 6000 movies and lakhs of video), JioMags( more than 500 magazine subscription) and more.

Having already disrupted prepaid service, Reliance Jio's new announcement will sure kick off a price war in postpaid tariff segment. Currently, rivals such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea too, offer similar top-up post paid plans in the price range of Rs 389 and Rs 399 with 20GB data benefits, but the international calls and roaming charges are way too high.

