Vodafone Idea, despite being India's biggest network carrier is facing a stiff challenge from Reliance Jio and also Airtel, as they all fight for the highly competitive market. All are incurring low revenue, as they fight the price-war and if you are unaware, 4G data cost in India is the lowest in the world.

Only the player with deep pockets can survive in this cut-throat cellular business in India and as per latest reports, Reliance Jio is doing impressively with a huge influx of new subscribers, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea are losing several lakhs of customers each month.

In late 2018, Vodafone Idea started discontinuing cellular services to prepaid subscribers with low currency balance (less than Rs 35) and so far, it has reportedly lost 2.3 million customers.

Now, in a bid to win back the trust Vodafone Idea has announced free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 per year for Nirvana postpaid users, both existing and new.

Vodafone Idea users with Amazon Prime subscription will not only able to get the privilege of getting quick delivery of goods on the e-commerce site, but also get early access to top deals on Amazon.in, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music and access to unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy and Amazon Prime Original series through Prime Video.

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the Idea Movies & TV app. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices, the company said.

This is second move this week after Vodafone Idea offered free Zomato Gold membership for six months to new Red postpaid service subscribers.

With Zomato Gold membership, subscribers can claim exclusive meal offers at highly subsidised cost at partner hotels in Indian metros. Benefits include one meal can fetch free complementary second meal and partner beverage company is part of the hotel, consumers are entitled to get up two free drinks per visit per day.

Each partner has a tag that allows the customer to distinguish between Food & Drinks Partners. For food, it is 1+1 and for drinks, it is a 2+2 offer.

These initiatives of Vodafone Idea to offer value-added services will certainly help the company to build a more loyal customer base and most importantly attract new users including existing prepaid subscribers.