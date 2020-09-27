Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has started upgrading its 3G users to 4G in key markets. In a statement on Sunday, the company said that it has substantially enhanced 4G capacity by consolidating the Vodafone and Idea networks and deployment of latest technologies enabling it to upgrade large chunks of 3G spectrum to 4G.

'VIL will now be able to offer faster 4G data speeds to 3G users on Vi GIGAnet network'

"VIL will now be able to offer faster 4G data speeds to its 3G users on the Vi GIGAnet network. The company's enterprise customers currently using 3G based services will be upgraded to 4G and 4G based IoT applications and services, in a phased manner," it said.

While the company will continue to offer basic voice services to its 2G users, 3G data users will gradually be upgraded to 4G in a phased manner across all markets.

According to Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, "With highest quantum of spectrum in the country and large part of it already refarmed for 4G, VIL is now best placed to upgrade our 2G/3G users to high speed 4G data services."

"As our integration nears completion, we have already expanded our 4G coverage to 1 billion Indian population who can now avail faster data services pan-India. We believe our latest move will further catalyse the digital revolution in the country," he said.

To switch to the high speed 4G GIGAnet network, 3G users will need to upgrade to Vi 4G SIM card and 4G smartphone. The company offers a range of bundled offers to upgrade to 4G, it said.