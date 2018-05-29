After weeks of teasing, Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo launched the much-awaited Android flagship X21 in New Delhi on May 29.

The highlight of the Vivo X21 is its advanced biometric sensor. It is world's first tier-1 branded phone to boast in-screen fingerprint scanner. Thanks to this technology, the company has managed to offer the phone with almost zero-bezel. The display covers more than 85 percent of the front panel with just a notch on the top, to house the front-camera and companion sensors.

Though it looks a tad similar to the iPhone X, we cannot discount the fact that the company has managed beat the top companies such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei to offer fully functional fingerprint sensor under the display of a smartphone.

And also, it can be noted that Vivo has already succeeded in killing the notch and offer near-zero bezel phone in form of Apex concept series phone and will soon be making commercial debut as early as next month.

Coming back to the topic at hand, another notable aspect of Vivo X21 is its front camera. It boasts feature-rich dual-pixel 12MP sensor with IP light fill to take good quality pictures under low light conditions, face-validated screen unlocking capability and 3D mapping with more than 1,000 facial points similar to the Apple anniversary mobile.

It also comes with an option to hide the notch on the top to offer rich cinematic viewing experience on the big 6.28-inch Full HD+ (1080x2280p) FullView Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a 3200mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. It also comes with fast charging support.

The Vivo X21 comes packed with a vertically aligned dual camera module on the back –one a 12MP primary sensor and another 5MP secondary sensor. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, BeiDou, USB OTG, GPS /A-GPS, and dual SIM option.

Vivo X21 price and launch offers:

Vivo X21 will also be made available on Flipkart with its own set of launch offers from May 29 for Rs 35,990.

The e-commerce firm is also offering Rs 3,000 additional discount over regular exchange deal, 5 percent off for SBI card users, and up to 12 months zero-cost EMIs for all major bank card holders.

Consumers who buy the device on the official Vivo e-store, they are entitled to get special discounts including 5 percent cash back for SBI card holders, Rs 1,000 coupon from ferns n petals (flower and gifts retailer), one year device security insurance for Vodafone subscribers and zero-cost Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) option up to 12 months.

Vivo X21 vs competition:

The new phone will be up against the recently launched OnePlus 6, Honor 10 and Moto Z2 Force, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Vivo.