Last month, Chinese mobile-maker Vivo unveiled the feature-rich camera phone V15 Pro and now the device is finally up for sale in India.

The new Vivo V15 Pro is available on Amazon India and also on official Vivo store for Rs 28,990. As part of the launch offer, Vivo is offering 5-per cent discount to HDFC card holders and one-time screen replacement voucher.

Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,400 off on V15 Pro via exchange deal. If you happen own Vivo phone, you can claim an additional Rs 3,000 cash back. If you have other branded phone, you can claim up to Rs 2,000 extra discount.

Should you buy Vivo V15 Pro?

Absolutely yes! Vivo V15 Pro comes with visually appealing premium glass shell on the back and I have been using the Topaz Blue review unit for a couple of weeks and it is an instant eye turner. Its glossy shell reflects light multiple shades when looked from different angles and catches the attention of onlookers easily.

On the front, it flaunts true 6.39-inch FullView full HD+ screen with no notch offering obstruction-free viewing experience. I had a good time watching TV shows on the V15 Pro during my commute between the home and the office.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage backed by Android Pie OS and a 3,700mAh battery. Having spent more than two weeks, honestly, Vivo V15 Pro, showed no sign of lag-ness, during any day-to-day activities such as app launching, switching between multiple apps or even during photo sessions and also gaming.

As far as photography is concerned, Vivo has done a remarkable job. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a triple camera module (48MP + 8MP +5MP) on the back. It captures some stunning wide-angle images, which comes handy during large group photos.

Even the portrait mode pictures and HDR images in the natural light conditions are equally impressive. Even the low-light images are on par with rival brands.

What most impressed me is the speed with a pop-up 32MP camera opens up and of course, selfie and most importantly takes stunning selfies. Also, the Face scanner works like charm with low false rejection rate. This forms a second layer of security over the on-screen finger sensor.

1 / 1

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

3photo slide

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Considering the features, Vivo V15 Pro is better than most of the rival brands in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket. Stay tuned for a full review later this month.