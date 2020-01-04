Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 Pro in India packing features like a Super AMOLED screen, 18W Dual-Engine fast charging, and a 48MP quad-rear camera setup. The phone comes in a single variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a price of Rs 19,900.

The new Vivo S1 Pro succeeds the Vivo S1, the company's first S-series device in India. Since we have now two phones in the series, let's compare the Vivo S1 and Vivo S1 Pro to get a clear look at what has changed in the Pro model.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Price and storage

As already mentioned, the Vivo S1 Pro comes in only a single storage model of 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for a price of Rs 19,900. The Vivo S1 was launched for a starting price of Rs 17,990 for the base model of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Rs 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

Comparatively, the launch price of both Vivo S1 and S1 Pro are almost the same for the 128GB model but the Vivo S1 is now available at a lower price. The Vivo S1 received a price cut and is now available for Rs 15,990 for the 4/128GB model and Rs 17,990 for both the 6/64GB and 6/128GB models on Flipkart.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Processor and battery

Vivo S1 is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with Mali-G52 GPU whereas the Vivo S1 Pro is powered by the 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

Both the phones are backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W Dual-Engine fast charger that comes in the box. However, while the S1 sports a micro-USB port, the Pro model comes with a Type-C charging port.

Vivo S1 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Camera and others

Vivo S1 features a triple rear camera setup where the primary 16MP camera sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Vivo S1 Pro features a quad-rear camera setup where the primary 48MP sensor is clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP dedicated macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The front camera on both the phones is a 32MP selfie shooter. Also, both the phones run FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie and have a similar 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor.