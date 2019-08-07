In this tech-savvy generation, the first thought while buying a phone is always confusing. What to focus more on the camera or the processor? With technology increasing at a lightning speed, the middle-class buyer can only imagine owning a smartphone packed with high-end specifications without burning a hole in the pocket.

However, not all smartphone manufacturers quote a price to panic the consumers. Vivo is one such giant that pools features required to boast a well-designed phone sporting heavy technology and best camera with the launch of Vivo S1 in India today. The competitors are up for facing new challenges.

Vivo S1 was launched in China in March and in Indonesia last month to great success in grabbing all the eyeballs with its latest MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, triple rear camera, 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint.

The smartphone was launched in the Indian market today and made its tagline "It's my style" come alive.

Affordable smartphones driven by technology and premium specifications is something Vivo offers and with the S1 at Rs17,990 for 4GB/128GB configuration. The smartphone giant is making its presence felt among the mid-range smartphones arena.

The other variants with 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB are priced at Rs18,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

A 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for the triple-rear camera allows you to capture memories as wide as your memory. The front is loaded with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor sporting under a notched 6.83-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Vivo S1 is a competitive entrant in the Indian mid-range smartphone segment. It runs Funtouch OS9 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The octa-core processor supported by the latest MediaTek Helio P65 SoC is backed by 4GB/6GB RAM variant and has up to 128GB storage.

The phone is a must to watch out for, so stay tuned for the upcoming full review.