Vivo launched its S1 series with the commitment to enhance style and substance in the smartphone industry by their tagline, 'It's my style'. The company took a step ahead to prove their agenda by not showcasing their devices in a regular room but by a ramp walk with models using the phone as a prop. The first impression of the phone was also showcased with grandeur with models in a ramp walk using the device as their prop to boost their style. The company launched the device on August 7, bringing users a combined package of style and performance.

Vivo S1 priced at Rs 17,990 and it will be competing in the market with mid-range smartphone manufacturing giants like Huawei, Redmi and Realme. The premium looking device will be on sale from today and the sales will determine the success the company gained through the distinctive touch to style and substance in the smartphone. But before the people get their hands on the device, here are the first impressions of the device.

S for 'Stylized looks'

Vivo S1 packs all the performance juice within a stylist polycarbonate casing. The casing at the back features a triple camera setup, bulging out of the glass-like finish. The device comes in two colour variants posing ombre finish on the back. The front panel has almost negligible bezels with a small chin and a waterdrop notch on the head. The sides of the device host the volume rockers and the power-unlock button on the right and a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left.

S for 'Substance in processors'

Vivo claims to have boosted the device with impeccable power within the price segment. The phone boasts of integrating the latest MediaTek Helio P65 processor on the board backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs on Funtouch OS9 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The Helio P65 processor supports Artificial Intelligence which boosts the camera by providing significant alteration of view and focus.

Triple AI-Camera is the new style

Style meant by Vivo S1 was not only constrained to body design but also focussed on the style of photography. The S1 packs in itself a triple camera setup that hosts a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The drop notch hosts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with the AI technology for optimum depth and cross-cutting brightness and beauty mode.

Display and power-efficient engineering

The S1 comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD SuperAMOLED display that supports resolutions of 1080x2340 pixels. The display and the processor are powered by a massive 4500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The display houses an in-display fingerprint scanner on the chin. Vivo manufacturers have worked amazingly in providing a thin bezel phone even with a massive battery sandwiched within the casing.

Price catering

Vivo launched three different variants of the S-series on August 7. The base variant hosting 4GB/128 GB of storage is priced at Rs 17,990. The other two variants for the game-hungry users were priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 19,990 for the 64GB and 128GB storage devices, respectively.

Vivo might crack open the mid-range smartphone sales by providing the latest tech within a reasonable price to the tech-hungry generation. Though it is not the right time to judge the credibility of the device, the revolution to manufacture mid-range devices packed with premium specs has already started.